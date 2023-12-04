The coach takes stock of tonight’s big match, department by department, situation by situation

Fabio Capello

3 December 2023 (change at 2.33pm) – MILAN

There are two players who can do damage to the two teams: one is called Di Lorenzo and the other is called Dimarco. They both find themselves playing in the same area of ​​the pitch, one against the other: they are the two full-backs of the national team who cross paths and who have great quality and danger when they cross the halfway line, while they have a little less quality – at least compared to the offensive phase – when they are called to defend. So, on that side there will be the key duel: when Di Lorenzo comes on, together with Politano they are capable of inventing any play and therefore surprising the opponent. Both have the imagination to also be able to get to the back to put in important balls or to fish corridors between the lines and serve their teammates in depth. Dimarco, on the other hand, in addition to his great offensive drive, has an uncommon ability on set pieces: well, this is another issue that could prove decisive. Inter have physicality and are very dangerous on dead balls: this is also because they have players who are phenomenal at taking corners and lateral free kicks such as Dimarco or Calhanoglu. In balanced matches, dead balls can always make the difference, so if I were Mazzarri I would prepare the defense very well on this fundamental.

the attackers

—

Osimhen’s recovery could have a huge impact on a psychological, as well as technical, level in favor of Napoli. If you’re in a bad situation, he gives depth to the team, transmits competitive spirit, desire to do and fight and this is a plus for Mazzarri and his players. And then, in my opinion, Osimhen on the pitch frees Kvara from more responsibility, because when he is not there the other players are respected but are not feared as Osimhen is feared. So Kvaratskhelia can also be a little freer mentally from the pressure of his opponents, who at that point have two problems to solve: the first, obviously, is to pay maximum attention to the Georgian and double up as much as possible; the other then becomes to press Osimhen too. Inzaghi must not allow Napoli’s attackers one-on-one. At Inter, however, Lautaro has grown a lot and with Thuram he forms the perfect couple: the Argentine is a scorer, a man of the area; the Frenchman has a vision of the game that I have rarely seen in many attackers. He plays more often than before, with a vertical play that is difficult to read, which only he sees and knows how to do. Napoli must pay close attention to this football intelligence of Thuram.

where you win

—

The real match will be played in the center. If Inter manage to keep Lobotka out of the game by pressing him hard, Napoli could be in difficulty. The Slovakian is the metronome of the team and a lot passes through him. Mazzarri will then have to be very careful not to reveal himself because no one in Italy has the quality that Inter’s midfield has. Calhanoglu conducts the orchestra, but then there are the midfielders who know how to insert themselves at the right times and are always dangerous. Barella and Mkhitaryan know how to get to the penalty area with ease so the great attention that Mazzarri’s team must have is right there in the middle of the pitch: Anguissa-Lobotka-Zielinski have demonstrated that they have physicality, technique and geometry to counter the super midfield of the ‘Inter, but the whole team must be short and compact so as not to leave space for Inter, otherwise they will be in pain. We need to understand the moments, when to attack Inter high and when to stay more hidden behind, ready to start again. And then great attention to the changes of play, because Calha has this ballistic ability with which he can quickly find Dumfries or Dimarco and surprise the defense even if deployed. Inzaghi will have to have elementary attention, always going to double on Kvara: he will have no problems over distances, Inter never leaves spaces having the three central defenders at the back blocked.

the changes

—

And then these great challenges can often be decided by exchange rates. I have an eye on Davide Frattesi: in my opinion he is one of those midfielders who can make the difference, who is dangerous in every area of ​​the pitch. He has an extraordinary sense of insertion and this is very important: Mazzarri must pay attention to the insertions of the midfielders, Barella and Micki, the Azzurri midfielders will have to be careful not to be attracted by the ball, but to read the movement at the edge of the area of the midfielders. Mazzarri also has important cards to play. Raspadori is now a player with personality, a point of reference for the national team and a striker of great quality. Then there is Simeone, a great penalty area attacker, someone who when he enters he always does so with the right attitude, with the desire to win and score and gives an extra jolt. In the substitutions we will see the ability of the two coaches to read the game, a very important factor. Both come from a cup match, so reading the match will be a fundamental theme. As well as Maradona’s charge: Napoli will certainly be helped by their fans, who however aren’t playing…

