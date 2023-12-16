The great coach analyzes the next matchday in Serie A: “The Bianconeri have a conviction that wasn't there before. In Europe I don't understand Inzaghi's strategy. Bologna-Roma is interesting”

Fabio Capello

December 15, 2023 (modified at 10:56) – Milan

With the three days of Cups behind us, it's already time to dive back into the championship. Juventus is immediately on the scene on the Genoa pitch. It is the third consecutive time that the Bianconeri have advanced to Friday and in the previous two they have always put pressure on Inter, winning and temporarily taking the lead. On a purely psychological level, playing first allows you to face the match with the right serenity: you know that you have to bring home the three points, without thinking too much, and then sit on the sofa and wait for your rivals. Massimiliano Allegri, yesterday in the pre-match conference, defined the trip to Marassi as a dangerous obstacle. He is right, Gilardino's team is doing well, especially at home and has also been unlucky in some final matches, otherwise they would have had a better ranking.

the championship race

—

But I have recently seen a conviction in Juve that wasn't there before. Players know what they want and how to get it. So today Max has a team in his hands that has acquired personality and this makes all the difference in the world. Of course, Inter still remains the favorite to win the championship. And Kean's injury could create problems for Juventus. We know how fragile the owners, Vlahovic and Chiesa, are and losing the national team's center forward means having our backs less covered for a month. Especially at a time when the strikers are struggling to score, also because supplies are scarce, to be honest. The opposite of what happens at Inter, at least if we limit ourselves to Serie A. In Europe, however, I didn't understand Simone Inzaghi's strategy. The match against Real Sociedad was fundamental to put (on paper obviously) the Nerazzurri on less dangerous tracks in the Champions League round of 16. Instead, Lautaro was on the bench for more than an hour. I wonder: wasn't it better to spare the Argentine the second half against Udinese, when you were already 3-0 up? Now comes the away match at Lazio, who have been indigestible to Inzaghi as a former player in the last two years. Both the Biancocelesti and Inter have played in the Champions League, but at this point I expect that Tuesday's turnover will allow the league leaders to present themselves with a little more freshness than Sarri's team.

signals from Milan

—

However, the Serie A match of the weekend that intrigues me the most is the lunchtime match between Milan and Monza. On the one hand I would like the Rossoneri to be the ones from the last 25 minutes in Newcastle, on the other I'm curious to see Palladino's team. Monza plays good football, they have courage, they always play the ball forward. It won't be easy for Pioli, who however was intelligent in the last Champions League match, giving up playing man to man and lining up almost as a zone, and then taking advantage of the English's physical decline. The Milan of the final against Newcastle can and must have great ambitions in Italy and in the Europa League, but playing on Thursday could become a problem. However, the victory at St James Park has another positive aspect: it can make the players, and I am especially referring to the new ones, understand that they are strong. It gives them confidence, after in some matches it seemed to me that they were playing with a bit of fear, doing their homework, without risking the most difficult pass. Now Leao will also be back at full capacity, regaining confidence the Rossoneri can hope to recover points or at least keep their pursuers away with a view to qualifying for the next Champions League.

the champions race

—

And speaking of fighting for fourth place, Bologna-Roma is a high-ranking match and promises to be very interesting. Thiago Motta, along with Palladino, is the coach I like most among the emerging players and he has Zirkzee, one of the best young players in the championship, but he will have to be careful of that “fox” Mourinho. The Giallorossi are without Dybala and Lukaku, the man who creates the chances and the striker who finishes, but I wouldn't trust it: it is precisely in difficulties that Mou gives his best and surprises. Finally, I expect a step forward from Napoli: Mazzarri knows that he has to fix the defensive phase and against Braga he finally kept a clean sheet. Let's see if he will confirm himself against Cagliari.

