The former coach compares Inzaghi’s midfielder with that of the big players in Europe: “Barella and Mkhitaryan know how to fit in very well. And as the first alternative there is a certain Frattesi who I like very much”

How long does Inter’s midfield need to be at the level of the best in Europe? Little, very little. And it is a thesis that a guru of our football like Fabio Capello explains very well. The former coach of Milan, Juve and Real Madrid among others has no doubts: “No one in Italy has a point of reference like Calhanoglu. And very few teams in the world have midfielders so good at attacking space, supporting the strikers by inserting themselves in the area or coming in tow at the limit. And who know how to guarantee balance to the team and protection to the defense.”