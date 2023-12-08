The Game Awards 2023 He had big surprises in store to close his show. One of them was Monster Hunter Wilds, the new installment of the popular franchise of Capcom. The title is in development for current generation consoles and PC, but fans will have to be patient as its release is still quite far away.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a reality, but it will take a while to arrive

Ryozo Tsujimoto, the producer of the franchise, announced Monster Hunter Wilds, the next main installment of the monster hunting saga. The title is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

For now, an exact date for its premiere has not been revealed, but we know that it will take a while to arrive. It will be released sometime in 2025. The creative confirmed that they will share more information about it in the summer of 2024. Below you can see their first trailer with gameplay, which shows some biomes and various creatures.

