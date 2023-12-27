In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Capcom is organizing an online lottery with tons of merchandising products from its star franchises… including Dino Crisis.

There are many video game franchises that we would like to see again one day. If we talk about Capcom, the Japanese company behind Monster Hunter, Resident Evil or Street Fighter, without a doubt the name Dino Crisis stands out above many others.

The dinosaur saga Capcom It has been absent since 2003, when Dino Crisis 3 hit stores with an unusual proposal, and as an exclusive game for the first Xbox.

Dino Crisis 3, which was released just a year after Dino Hunter (an on-rails shooter spin-off), It was the end of the survival horror sagawhich was born years before as a result of the success of Resident Evil.

Will it ever come back? It seems complicated, especially because Its possibilities are limited to a collaboration with Exoprimal, the remarkable cooperative shooter with dinosaurs and mechas, which we enjoyed a few months ago.

Be that as it may, at least we take comfort in knowing that Capcom has not forgotten its prehistoric franchise.

Dino Crisis ''resurrected'' as merchandising

Capcom is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In these four decades, the Japanese company has become one of the main corporations in the video game industry, which is going through a sweet moment thanks to the successes of Resident Evil and Monster Hunter.

Unquestionably, the name Dino Crisis is part of its history. We may not have a delivery of said IP again, but, at least, Capcom has not forgotten about it.

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, Capcom hold an online lottery for Japanese players, through which You can win a series of merchandising products of its most famous licenses.

Along with Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Mega Man or Ace Attorney, we also find the dinosaur survival horror franchise.

Specifically, with a disk keychain (includes the art of the first game in the series) and a notes blog. Players are sure to be eager to get their hands on both Dino Crisis products.

The most optimistic fans may think that this is a ''probe'' move, to gauge whether Dino Crisis continues to have an impact on the industry. The reality is that it could simply be a ''coincidence'', since it is one of its many licenses.

Would you like to see a new Dino Crisis? At the moment, the closest thing we have is Exoprimal, a cooperative shooter available on Xbox Game Pass, which has been available for a few months on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.