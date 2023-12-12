Today we have news for Nintendo Switch players who want to get their hands on Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. We already know that it will be launched on January 25, 2024 for €50, and a physical edition has already been confirmed in the West as well, after the same was detailed for Japan.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

This time the information focuses on the possibility of seeing a similar collection but inspired by Miles. The possibility of a collection of games Miles Edgeworth has sparked interest, but Capcom has not announced anything about it.

Kenichi Hashimoto, productor de Ace Attorney, has now acknowledged fans’ expectations, but there is currently no official news on the matter. In the meantime, he encourages fans to support the release of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy to show interest in future compilations. The power of the consumer can drive new projects!

Don’t forget that, in these Ace Attorney cases In visual novel style, players take on the role of fan-favorite defense attorneys: Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, and Athena Cykes. Together, they strive to prove their clients’ innocence and bring justice to the court, using logic, deduction, and investigative skills.

Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with the link to our complete coverage of the game. You can also leave your opinion about the title below in the comments. And don’t forget that we interviewed Kenichi Hashimoto, producer of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

