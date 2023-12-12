The ReturnToWorld campaign, promoted by Capcom, invites new players to discover its best-selling video game, Monster Hunter World, which is very expensive on Steam.

It’s never too late to discover a great video game. And even less so if we are talking about the best-selling game in the history of Capcom, one of the most important Japanese companies in the industry. Have you ever played Monster Hunter World?

Before Monster Hunter Rise became the hottest installment, World was the high point of the saga, bringing together millions of players on PlayStation, Xbox and PC since its emergence in 2018.

At The Game Awards 2023, Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds, a new installment that will arrive in 2025. That is, we still have more than a year ahead without a new game…so it’s the best opportunity to take the leap.

If you’ve never played Monster Hunter World, now is the best time to debut as a hunter, especially on PC. And the game is available at its all-time low price on Steam.

Capcom has launched the ReturnToWorld campaignwith the aim of encouraging new players to try Monster Hunter World on all platforms.

It’s your time, newbie

Monster Hunter World has thrown its price overboard, and it hasn’t for any reason. It’s all part of the ReturnToWorld campaign, with which Capcom wants to breathe new life into its best-selling video game.

In this way, the game has a 67% discount on its base RRP of 29.99 euros. You can get Monster Hunter World on Steam for only 9.89 euros.

It is the lowest price the game has had since its launch. Less than 10 euros for a campaign of more than 40 hours, and, above all, for a top-level online multiplayer experience.

You can even get a special edition that includes the Iceborne expansion, for only 24,79 euros (65% discount) on Steam.

As icing on the cake, the ReturnToWorld campaign will offer weekly live shows, with numerous tips, tricks and tutorials for new players in Astera.

Soon, Capcom will publish new blog posts, and will even invite the best Monster Hunter World players to give talks and presentations about survival in the title.

Come on, Monster Hunter World is back in fashion, and it’s the golden opportunity to discover it for the first time. If you don’t use a keyboard and mouse, You can also buy it for 9.99 euros in the Microsoft Store (Xbox/Windows) or for 19.99 euros at PS Store.