One of the most important companies in the video game industry is Capcom, which keeps releasing different important games every year that become player favorites. It is because of this that he now wants to know your wishes about the remakes, remasters and DLC that you would ask for for Christmas.

As you surely remember, Capcom is mainly known for offering such important franchises as Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney and Monster Hunter, among many others, so fans continue to wait for more news about each of them.

Which one would you like to see again?

It is precisely for this reason, and to get an idea of ​​what its fans want for the coming months and years, that the developer wants to know what they would “ask for as a Christmas gift”, in addition to adding the following warning: “Santa read everything: be cautious.”

Here you can see it:

This is Capcom's publication

As you could see, it was the official Capcom LATAM X account that was in charge of asking about what players want as a gift, so it gave several options to choose between remakes, original deliveries, new DLC and more.

It is worth mentioning that this post does not promise that the most popular answers will materialize, although it is good to know that a company like Capcom is interested in the opinion of its fans and uses different media to learn more about them.

We will continue to wait to find out what Capcom's next projects will be in 2024 and beyond. In the meantime, we invite you to discover other news related to the developer at this link.

What new or remake Capcom game would you like to see in the future? Tell us in the comments.

