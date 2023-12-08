Capcom took advantage of The Game Awards to present Monster Hunter Wildsthe new chapter of this saga which is preparing to celebrate its twentieth anniversary.

“We are thrilled to announce Monster Hunter Wilds today and reveal the next chapter in the Monster Hunter series to fans around the world,” said Ryozo Tsujimoto, Producer of the Monster Hunter series. “Our team is passionately working to create the greatest Monster Hunter experience, and we can’t wait to play with all of you when the game launches in 2025. Until then, we invite you to wait until summer 2024, when we will have more information to share.”

Unfortunately we only know what the game is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series and that the release is expected during 2025.

