They have the biggest possible plans at TVR, only they lack a factory to build the Griffith. There will be a gap available at Nedcar soon…

For British sports car manufacturers – and there are many – the soap operas surrounding them are often more fascinating than the production numbers. Even though almost everyone knows that such a project is doomed to failure, many entrepreneurs board a sinking ship every year.

Fortunately, there are success stories and they are almost always cases where there is support from abroad. Lotus is part of Geely, for example. Today we have another episode in the soap opera called TVR. That brand has been around for a long time and had its heyday in the 1990s. Their strength was to deliver a car for Boxster money that was as fast as a 911 and looked great.

TVR Griffith

After the turn of the millennium, the Russian Nikolai Smolenski took over from Peter Wheeler and then things went wrong. At least, things were actually worse than expected and he was unable to turn the tide.

In 2016, the brand announced that it was making a new start with a completely new car: the Griffith. A well-known name, but the car was completely new. Co-developed by Gordon Murray and with a Cosworth V8 under the hood. That couldn't go wrong, right?

Well, yes. There were some financial setbacks and the brand mainly lacked, er, a factory. The sights were set on a factory in Wales. It is now six years later and we can confirm that this will not happen again. TVR has just lost the right to use the Ebbw Vale factory.

Government had run out of patience

This location was assigned to TVR, but the government (which owns the location) took too long. Fair point. So that won't happen again. Nevertheless, TVR is still alive (how?) and they still have the biggest possible plans. TVR must become a global luxury brand. Now we can imagine a lot, but TVR as a luxury brand? No.

Yet that is still the plan. There will be an electric variant of the Griffith coupe. They are also working on an electric sports sedan and a real electric SUV. Yes, an electric TVR SUV. The wonders are not yet out of the world.

Thruxton (or just at VDL?)

The Welsh Government owns 3% of TVR and would like to see it succeed. At the time, they provided a loan of £2 million, which TVR duly paid off. Not through the sale of cars, because they are simply not built.

Now TVR has set its sights on a location near Thruxton circuit. There they want to work on sports cars that set standards in terms of driving characteristics and, er, build quality. As if Ali B is going to give courses on courtesy and morality. To be continued no doubt. It is now 6 years later and the Griffith could use a facelift or successor, because time has not stood still. If Thruxton does not go ahead: they do have a production facility ready at VDL Nedcar…

Via: Coach

This article Can't we just build the TVR Griffith in the Netherlands? first appeared on Ruetir.