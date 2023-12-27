Natalia Améstica was Canserbero's manager when the fateful death occurred on January 20, 2015 in a building in Maracay. Although initially It had been speculated that the cause of the singer's death had been a possible suicide, the reopening of the investigation revealed a series of details united by Améstica.

Amesticawho had witnessed the deaths of Cancerbero y Molnar, delivered false statements to the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Officediverting attention and sowing confusion around the real circumstances of the artist's death and Carlos Molnarhusband Natalia.

In a video delivered to the prosecution, the confession appeared, in the criminal's voice, detailing how the crime was carefully planned. Amestica He waited for the children he shared with Molnar They left the home before drugging both men with tea laced with anxiolytic. Subsequently, He attacked them with a sharp weapon, first Molnar and then Canserbero. Once dead, Subsequent actions sought to cover up the murder as an alleged case of murder-suicidecaused by an alleged schizophrenic attack by the rapper.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office ruled out the thesis of suicide, charging Natalia Améstica and her brother Guillermo Améstica with the crime of qualified homicide.. These events have shocked the musical community and fans of Cancerberoshedding light on a complex plot behind the tragedy that marked the end of the life of the talented Venezuelan rapper.

Why did Améstica commit the crime?

The motive of the crime It could have been Améstica's annoyance because Tayron wanted to end the working relationship with her.. Molnar, on the other hand, had stopped paying his travel expenses while on tour, in addition to owing him fees for part of the work done, so the relationship was at a tense stage. However, these are all speculations about his statements.

