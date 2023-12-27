Nearly nine years have passed since the tragic death of Cancerbero, renowned Venezuelan rapper, the Venezuelan prosecutor's office revealed results of new investigations that suggest that the singer was the victim of a double homicide. These findings They discard the initial versions that indicated that he had taken his life after an alleged attack on Carlos Molnar, his friend and bandmate.

In a conference on Tuesday, the attorney general, Tarek William Saabpresented statements of Natalia Améstica, considered the main suspect in the case. In these statements, she not only confessed to the crime, but also detailed the events of that night of January 20, 2015explaining how the artist's life ended.

According to the story, Améstica explained that she drugged Canserbero and Molnar with a sedative that she placed in tea, and once they fell unconscious, she stabbed them several times. She later called her brother, Guillermo, to help her cover up her crime and stage a scene in which the rapper would appear to be responsible for her.

The brothers also revealed that they did not act alone, as they received the support of some officials, who have not been identified, as well as some police officers.

Along with the presentation of Améstica's testimony, Saab also confirmed that, so far, there are six detainees related to the crime and several fugitives.

These are six of the police officers who attended the crime scene that night and who were accused of receiving 10 thousand dollars (around 169 thousand Mexican pesos) from the Améstica brothers.

“They received 10 thousand dollars, changed the crime scene and interrogated in a completely premeditated manner to favor the murder-suicide thesis,” said Saab.

Likewise, an arrest warrant was issued against a forensic pathologist and two prosecutors who participated in the first investigations: “Canserbero can rest in peace,” he added.

On social networks, fans of the “Mundo de piedra” singer celebrated the fact that his name could finally be cleared, however, they suspect that there is something behind this new investigation since the brothers' whereabouts were unknown: “for The truth finally came out”, “Can confessed, rest in peace”, “They killed you, but your message is still more alive than ever”, “Only betrayal got the better of you”, “Justice was finally done to you”, are just a few messages they have left on their official Instagram account.

