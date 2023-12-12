In Italy, in 2023, “there are an estimated 395,000 new cancer diagnoses: 208,000 in men and 187,000 in women. Post-pandemic we are witnessing a wave of cases, if we consider that, in three years, the increase was 18,400 diagnoses (there were 376,600 in 2020). The most frequently diagnosed cancer in 2023 is breast cancer (55,900 cases), followed by colorectal cancer (50,500), lung cancer (44,000), prostate cancer (41,100) and bladder cancer (29,700) And, in 2022, at a national level we are witnessing a 3% drop in the coverage of mammography (43%) and colorectal screening (27%), which had returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. The decrease is drastic in the North, where adherence to mammography went from 63% in 2021 to 54% in 2022 and to colorectal screening, down from 45% to 38%.” It is the census ‘Cancer numbers in Italy 2023’, now in its 13th edition, of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), the Italian Association of tumor registers (Airtum), the Aiom Foundation, the National Screening Observatory (Ons) , presented today in Rome by the Museum of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

Passi (Progress of healthcare companies for health in Italy), Passi d’Argento and the Italian Society of Pathological Anatomy and Diagnostic Cytology (Siapec-Iap) also participated in the report. In the next two decades, “the absolute annual number of new oncological diagnoses in our country will increase, on average every year, by 1.3% in men and by 0.6% in women – we read in the volume – On the other hand , Oncology in our country is making important progress, with thousands of lives saved. In 13 years (2007-2019), 268,471 cancer deaths were avoided. Cancer is increasingly a curable disease and many patients overcome it and return to a life ‘as before’. There are, however, areas in which progress is still limited, starting from tumors caused by cigarette smoking in women and pancreatic cancer in both sexes – highlight the oncologists – for which there have been no improvements in early diagnosis and treatment, and which, therefore, deserves particular attention. More generally, more effort is needed in prevention, both primary and secondary. 24% of adults smoke, 29% are sedentary, 33% are overweight and 10% are obese, 17% consume alcohol in quantities that are at risk for their health”.

“It is essential to guarantee all patients the increasingly innovative treatments that scientific research makes available – explains Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation – Clinical situations, for which up until a decade ago the therapeutic options were very limited, today involve a sequence of multiple treatment lines. Suffice it to mention kidney cancer, prostate cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma. Molecular characterization, in addition to the classic histological diagnosis, is necessary in all cases for which targeted therapies are available in clinical practice. However, advances in diagnosis are not always implemented with the same timeliness in all centers. Addressing the topic of health – he adds – means dealing with the expectations and expectations of millions of patients, empathizing with their daily hardships and defending their quality of life. For this reason we must commit ourselves to continuing to keep the current level of the National Health System high, which remains one of the best in the world, and we must further consolidate the collaboration between institutions, clinicians and patients, so that the differences in care which, unfortunately , still exist today in various areas of our country”.

The last twenty years have witnessed numerous significant advances in the care of cancer patients. “Targeted therapies have made it possible to obtain, in cases eligible on the basis of the molecular profile, very important objective responses, often associated with prolonged disease control over time – explains Massimo Di Maio, President Elect of Aiom -. The other great revolution is was represented by the introduction of new generation immunotherapy drugs. Immunotherapy has modified the therapeutic algorithm of numerous solid tumors and is characterized by obtaining, in a percentage of patients, a very long-lasting response, sometimes even lasting years. For example, when the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer was chemotherapy alone, 5-year survival was around 5%. Today, long-term analyzes of studies conducted with immunotherapy demonstrate that the possibility of being alive at 5 years has risen significantly to 20-30%. A very important cultural change also consists of the greater attention to quality of life and outcomes reported by patients, both in research and in clinical practice”.

Advances in treatment translate into reductions in cancer mortality, i.e. lives saved. “In both sexes, the observed number of deaths caused by all tumors was lower than the expected number every year, from 2007 to 2019, compared to the average rates of 2003-2006 – underline Fabrizio Stracci, (President of Airtum) and Diego Serraino ( director of the Society of Oncological Epidemiology and Tumor Registry of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Oncology Reference Centre, Irccs, Aviano) -. In particular, 206,238 fewer deaths were estimated in men and 62,233 women than expected, equivalent, respectively, to a decrease of 14.4% and 6.1%. The most striking data concerns mortality from lung cancer, caused in more than 80% of cases by tobacco smoking. In men, 36.6% of cancer deaths avoided in the period 2007-2019 are linked to the progress made in the fight against smoking, as well as to improved diagnostic-therapeutic-care practices. In women, with equal opportunities for diagnosis and treatment, an excess of 16,036 deaths from lung cancer was documented, 16% more than expected. A picture, therefore, which reflects gender diversity in the spread of the habit of smoking over time and which suggests the opportunity to forcefully pursue the fight against smoking, because success would have significant consequences for the health of citizens and for the sustainability of the entire health service”.

In both sexes, the number of deaths from pancreatic cancer or melanoma remained consistently higher than expected. A situation which partly reflects the increased incidence attributable to individual risk factors such as tobacco smoking, overweight, obesity and diabetes for pancreatic cancer and exposure to sunlight for melanoma.