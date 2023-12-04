At Marassi rossoblu took the lead in the 36th minute with a great left-footed shot from the Ukrainian midfielder, in the 67th minute the Tuscans responded with a header from the attacker who had just come on

2 December 2023 (change at 5.12pm) – GENOA

Only Empoli is smiling, finding Ferraris a useful point especially for morale, after the daring home misstep against Sassuolo. For Genoa the draw is bitter, because after Malinovskyi’s lead in the first half they were unable to find the energy to close the match, lowering their center of gravity in the second half and thus favoring the Tuscans’ redemption, signed by Cancellieri – first goal of the season – in an action initiated by Grassi and continued by Kovalenko. Therefore, decisive substitutions for Andreazzoli, who certainly hasn’t solved the problems, but now has good reasons to rekindle hope, given that for the first time his team managed to recover a result from a disadvantaged position. Retegui’s return, far from his best condition after the long stop, paired with Messias, wasn’t enough for Gilardino. The road is long, and today’s one-to-one match amplifies, if anything, the concerns in view of a far from simple final of the first round.

A first half that struggled to get going, even if Gilardino’s team actually proved to be immediately effective, making good use of the push on the external midfield lanes with Sabelli and Vasquez – in a more advanced position -, who slowed down the game in setting up the ‘Empoli. After 55 seconds Sabelli kicked high from a good position, also taking advantage of the work of Messias and the plays of Malinovskyi, who was good at opening up spaces. Andreazzoli’s men were thus forced until midway through the first half to limit themselves to controlling an opponent who had possession of the ball, but was unable to score. Nor did Retegui’s return help, with the Italian-Argentinian somewhat held back by the long stop. The Tuscans tried to exploit a couple of good initiatives from Maldini on the left, but without luck. Caputo managed to escape Vogliacco’s guard, but without closing the action. There the home team suddenly lit up, first with Messias’s top corner (left-footed shot), thanks to Ismajli’s clearance (32’), before the rossoblù took the lead, with Badelj’s assist to Malinovskyi – at second center in a row – who from outside the area found the winning diagonal with his left foot, cutting into the area and surprising Berisha.

The gift of a goal proved to be important for Genoa, but not enough to secure the victory, because the move to try to manage the 1-0 deficit after the break proved unsuccessful. Andreazzoli changed the cards, first inserting an inspired Kovalenko in place of a dull Fazzini, raising the pace, until the entry of Grassi and Cancellieri led to the equalizer scored by the attacker. Gilardino relied on Fini and Puscas to ignite the attack, but the home team’s long final siege was unsuccessful.

