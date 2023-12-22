A French farmer who had run one of France's most prominent illegal streaming services can celebrate that the judge has taken his side. Although the verdict was guilty, the fine imposed only amounts to 60,000 euros. Canal+, the plaintiff entity, wanted 7 million euros.

At the Canal+ offices they had brought out all the heavy artillery in their lawsuit against the pirate of this news. In the first instance, they tried to have the courts they will send him to jail. But that first attempt went wrong. He was charged, but not with a prison sentence. However, the television entity knew that he still had something he could do: get a large amount of money.

A high-flying pirate

The Frenchman responsible for the operation offered an illegal television service between 2019 and 2020. He concentrated, above all, on providing his clients with the illegal signal of sports content to watch free football, as well as other spaces and programs owned by Canal+. Its service became very popular, to the point of gathering 1,495 million visits.

Of course, Canal+ did not like these data at all, which did not want a pirate of that magnitude to continue to roam freely. So they denounced the farmer, a resident of Vienna dauphiné, and got him arrested. sentenced to three months in prison which, in any case, was cancelled. The entity's hope was in the civil case they had in hand and in the financial compensation they wanted to obtain from the pirate: 7 million euros.

Fine less than expected

Canal+ lawyers had orchestrated a campaign against the pirate in which they placed special emphasis on the many losses suffered due to their actions. But These were approximate figures., calculated based on your own data and statistics. They calculated the volume of users that the pirate had accumulated, the price of the subscription to his service and, in addition, the advertising income that the farmer obtained during the time that his platform was active.

With that information on the table, they came to the conclusion that the pirate, actually a former pirate, had to make a total payment of 7,177,000 euros. This amount was complemented by the request for the 29,900 euros that the pirate had supposedly won. in the form of advertising revenue. Justifying part of his request as “moral damages,” they tried to take away absolutely everything that the man may have had in his possession.

But in the end, the court was not satisfied with Canal+'s presentation of evidence and data. He has insisted that these approximate accounts of the potential losses his business has had are not valid in the process that was being carried out before the law. Therefore, they have considerably reduced the compensation that the farmer has to make to Canal+. Of the first amount, in which the television platform was looking for 7,177,000 euros, the convicted person will only have to pay 50,000 euros, which will be justified as compensation for the losses they would have had. In addition to this, he will also have to give up part of his advertising revenue, but not all of it.

Canal+ he wanted to take the 29,937 euros that they had earned with marketing and, in the end, the judge has only guaranteed them the return of 5,000 euros. Anyway, the story might not be over yet. There is talk in the French press about how there is still time for both sides to appeal. The pirate probably won't do it, since he may have a hard time considering the amount he will have to pay and what Canal + wanted to get. But the television entity should not rule out trying again if it insists on getting justice to agree with them.