loading…

A mayor in Canada supports Israel’s actions in Gaza no matter how many Palestinian children are killed. Photo/REUTERS

MONTREAL – Jermey Levi, mayor of the Montreal suburb of Hampstead, Canada, said that whatever the number of Palestinian children killed, he would continue to support Israel in his attack on Gaza.

More than 18,200 Palestinians have so far been killed in Israel’s nine-week military bombardment of Gaza, health officials in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Monday.

Israel’s almost non-stop bombing was in response to a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people and took 240 hostage.

But as international condemnation of Israel’s siege of Gaza grew, Levi, elected last year to govern the predominantly Jewish community of Hampstead, said Israel’s military offensive must continue until “good” triumphs over “evil.”

“I am not calling for a ceasefire,” Levi said in a video posted to social media by Yves Engler, a vocal critic of Israel.

“I want the hostages to go home, but I am not calling for a ceasefire,” he said again, as reported by RT, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

The mayor commented on the increasing death rate in Gaza, especially the death of children. “I would never support (the killing of children), it is terrible. But Israel must do whatever it has to do to protect the security of its own people,” he said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that about 70% of those killed in the enclave since the Israeli offensive began were women and children under the age of 18.

UN humanitarian officials said late last month that around 160 children were killed every day in Gaza, or one child every ten minutes.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder added to journalists in Geneva in November that conditions were worsening, and predicted the humanitarian crisis would worsen if young people continued to have access to water and sanitation restricted in Gaza.