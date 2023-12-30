Suara.com – Canada denies Israeli media reports claiming that Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller supports the voluntary migration of Palestinians to Canada.

Communications Advisor at the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Jeffrey MacDonald, said that Canada was working with partners in the region to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens.

He said Canada would launch a special program for Canadian citizens who have relatives in Gaza and would issue temporary visas within the framework of that program.

He noted that the government would prioritize reviewing applications received from Palestinians with family ties to Canada.

MacDonald emphasized that Israeli media reports regarding Miller's possible support for the voluntary migration of Palestinians to Canada while communicating in Israel are untrue.

He highlighted the difficulty of leaving Gaza and emphasized that those who make it out must meet all entry and eligibility criteria to come to Canada.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a meeting with Likud Party members, complained about the difficulty of finding a country willing to accept Palestinians from Gaza, according to Israeli newspaper HaYom.

Israeli lawmaker Danny Danon, who discussed the issue of Palestinian migration from Gaza at the meeting, said: “The world is discussing this issue. Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller spoke openly about this issue.”

“So did (US Republican presidential candidate) Nikki Haley. “We must form a team within Israel to discuss those who want to leave Gaza and go to third countries,” he said. (Source: Antara/Anadolu)