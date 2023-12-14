This is the fan trailer that imagines what Back to the Future 4 would be like with Tom Holland as the protagonist, whose synopsis is quite curious.

Although today it is impossible for us to see a new installment of Back to the Future, given how the most popular film franchises have returned, many fans think that sooner or later we will see another movie of the saga, although it is increasingly likely that it will be without Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

At the moment the possibility of a Back to the Future 4 only lies in the imagination of the fans. Some even go so far as to capture what a new installment of the franchise would be like through elaborate trailers.

Such is the case of the guys from KH Studio, who have made a trailer fan of Back to the Future 4 where they imagine Tom Holland as the protagonist. You can take a look below.

What a quarter of Back to the Future would be like

KH Studio has used the formula that classic franchises are using with their new films, where a new cast is incorporated supported by the original cast of the saga.

In this case the main actor is Tom Hollandwell known to everyone for his roles in Uncharted or Spider-Man and who on this occasion would play Jake McFly, Marty's son (Michael J. Fox) y Jennifer (Elizabeth Shue).

“Tom Holland takes on the role of a brilliant young inventor, Jake McFly, who stumbles upon the lost diary of Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). The diary contains secrets to enhance time travel capabilities, opening up new possibilities and consequences. unforeseen.

As Jake navigates through various timelines, He encounters familiar faces and new challenges, all while trying to stop a mysterious adversary from rewriting history.“, details the synopsis created by KH Studio.

At the time of writing these lines, the trailer for this hypothetical film already has more than two million views on YouTube. What do you think of this fan proposal for a possible Back to the Future 4? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.

Launch:

July 3, 1985

