He aguinaldo It is one of the legal benefits that benefits Mexicans belonging to the formal sector. This benefit establishes that employers must provide, at least, fifteen days of salary to their workers before December 20, although if you have not completed the year worked, only the proportional part is paid. Whatever the case, this extra money allows Mexicans to earn extra income that they can use to pay off debts, pay for services, or buy Christmas gifts.

In the case of having lost a family member who enjoyed the legal benefits, it is important to stay aware of the rights and benefits that apply to you even after you have died. In that sense, according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) and the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) They establish what corresponds to a deceased relative.

In the case of the bonus, family members can collect the part corresponding to the bonus; However, Profedet has very clear guidelines to proceed in these cases.

Firstly, in most cases the employee must have left a testamentary document registered with the company. This is a document that clarifies the benefits, including the bonus. Only then will they be delivered to the designated beneficiaries.

In the event that the registry does not exist, a beneficiary designation process must be carried out. This process is carried out before the Federal or Local Conciliation and Arbitration Board to determine who the legitimate beneficiaries are.

The Profedet explains that through this legal process you can obtain the bonus and other pending benefits, as well as full compensation in the event of death due to a work accident or general illness.

Those who can claim these benefits are the widow or widower, children under sixteen years of age, and children over this age who have a disability of fifty percent or more.

