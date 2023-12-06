A Brabus with three-spoke rims is actually very wrong. But in this case it’s still cool.

Rims are one of the best upgrades to your car. It changes the face immediately. And the great thing is, it’s an upgrade that you can undo quite easily. You can easily exchange them for the OEM-loving next owner. At @MartijnGizmo they have a word for it at home: ‘demudding’.

We will in the case of this Mercedes-AMG SL. It is one that has been adapted by the wizards from Bottrop. It is the so-called Brabus SL 750. The basis of this car is the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4Matic. That in itself is not a wretch.

Up to 750 hp

That means the engine is tickled. They don’t give Brabus any trouble about that at all. There are two options for the SL63 AMG. Initially you have the B40-650 Powerxtra kit. Then it goes from 585 hp to 650 hp and from 800 Nm to 850 Nm. The top speed remains 315 km/h (limited). Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes not 3.6 seconds, but 3.5.

However, the example you see in the photos is a ‘750’. Then you get two modified Brabus turbos with larger blades. Then there is also an external ECU that controls everything. The result is a maximum power of 750 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm. Then you sprint to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and the top speed is 315 km/h.

Three-spoke rims

In terms of exterior changes, there are of course the necessary carbon decorations from Brabus. There is a front spoiler and two air intakes are made of the very expensive stuff. The grille, diffuser and rear spoiler are also made of carbon fiber. And because it is a Brabus, the car is black.

In the case of all those carbon parts, that may not be the best choice, because the contrast is too small. In real life (the car is currently at the Essen Motor Show 2023) it really looks great: Brabus is always a perfect fit, of course.

Then the highlight of the car: the three-spoke rims on this Brabus SL. They are forged Monoblock II Evos. In fact, they are so expensive that Brabus will only reveal the price to you upon request. The wheels are a wide set and a height set. At the front they are 10.5Jx21 with 275/35 R21 tires and at the rear they are even 12×22 with 335/25 R22 Continentals underneath. They will be happy to welcome you to the Euromaster if you need to replace a set.

This article Can three-spoke rims fit a very brutal Brabus? first appeared on Ruetir.