Well, that Cayman has come a long way…

Say that. These two share the base of the body, the doors and the trunk lid. The 981 generation of the Cayman, the better-looking second version of Porsche's mid-engine sports car, was unveiled in late 2012 and is still on sale more than a decade later; in its facelifted and renamed 718 form, admittedly. It now has turbo engines and has even evolved into this spectacularly raw GT4 RS. That's a great way to last a long time.

The old car looks a bit timid next to the RS

Should we say 'timid'? Why not 'perfect' or 'classic of the future'? I only ask because this particular 2013 Porsche Cayman 2.7 is, er… well, mine. Bought in the summer of 2022, because a naturally breathing six-cylinder boxer with manual transmission is more fun than a down payment on a house. And because the next Cayman will not have any of these features: it will become fully electric in 2025.

But cars aren't necessarily better just because they're faster, right?

That's right, and the 'oldtimer' with its 70,000 kilometer experience shows where the RS takes things a little too seriously. For starters, it has something that looks like suspension. The RS doesn't deal with a road, it attacks it.

You have to stop more often to pick up parts of the underside than to fill it with gasoline. As a result, the good old 2.7 is the nicer car on public roads. Slower, yes. Attracts less attention, for sure. But it leaves your back intact and offers the user-friendliness that is at the heart of what makes the Cayman such a great all-rounder.

Blah blah, two trunks, nice buttons on the dashboard: I bet that rust bucket of yours doesn't turn 9,000 rpm!

7,500, roughly. And it sounds nice, but the RS pulls away as if I still have the handbrake on (I checked: that wasn't the case). Although the noise of the RS is not a pleasant background noise, but a skull-splitting howl that makes you chuckle at three in the morning while you hold that bag of ice against your kidneys.

Share Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde any DNA?

Both have that hinge-like turn-in that is so typical of the Cayman: a combination of that super low center of gravity and the perfect speed of the steering that puts the 'tipping point' of the car exactly around your hips. Both are surprisingly well equipped on the inside. However, in the decade leading up to the RS, Porsche paid a lot of attention to putting feeling into the electric power steering.

And after feeling the ceramic ones of the RS, the discs of the 2.7 are not very impressive. I'll have to have that looked at. Does anyone happen to have an Allen wrench handy? Oh, and I like those carbon fiber bucket seats too. I just happened to come across a handy donor car…