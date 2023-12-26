We have some very interesting news related to Super Mario Odysseysince it has just been announced that the title can be useful for people who have symptoms of depression, at least according to a new study.

As you surely remember, this installment of Mario was released at the end of 2017 to offer one of the plumber's funniest adventures, which is why it continues to be well remembered by the community.

However, it seems that the game not only provides hours and hours of fun with the characters of the saga, but can also serve to reduce symptoms of depression in people.

According to the information shared, a German study was published in Frontiers in Psychiatrywhere major depressive disorder was discussed using Super Mario Odyssey as a tool to control its symptoms in participants diagnosed with said condition.

It is worth mentioning that there were 46 people, divided into 3 groups, who participated in the study: one of them played the popular Nintendo Switch installment; another used a program called COGPACK; and the third received standard clinical treatment, including medication and psychotherapy.

The results revealed that the group that played Super Mario Odyssey experienced the greatest reduction in depressive symptoms, almost by and 50%so it was concluded that the use of video games such as the plumber could be a great complement to the treatment and therapy of patients with major depressive disorder.

What do you think of the results of the German study? Tell us in the comments.

