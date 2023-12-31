When you contract fiber optics with an operator, the technician comes to your home to leave everything ready. Do the installation if necessary, check the connections in the corresponding CTO to ensure that everything will work and leave the router connected and working. Generally, the technician will be the one to recommend where it is best to place it and will leave everything ready so that you just have to connect and start using the Internet. But what happens if you do work and the place where you have placed it is not the best? Can I move the router if I do work at home? Depends. We see what you should take into account, what options there are.

Whether or not you can move the router if you have done work at home will depend on the place where you want to place it, the knowledge you have and the distance you want to move the device. Nothing happens if you are going to move it a meter from where it is if the cable arrives correctly and you don't have to manipulate it. But it depends on where you want to take the router.

I'm going to do works and I don't know what to do

If you are thinking about doing work at home, it will depend on the type of work and where you are going to want your router. You may only be restructuring a few rooms and the router may only have to be moved a few meters from where it was initially. In this case, the most advisable thing is get a fiber hose long enough enough to place the router in the place you want without the cable being too tense. Of course, you must be especially careful with the rosette and the fiber installation so that it does not break down during the work process.

On the other hand, if you are going to do extensive work, or you are going to enter your new house and want to remodel it, there are some aspects that you should take into account. First of all, if you are going to do a complete job, you will need new ducting. Be sure to have enough tubes for all installations as antenna, electricity and Internet and leaves empty sockets in all rooms in anticipation of future installations. This will make everything much simpler and cleaner when the technician comes to do the installation.

Furthermore, if the home already has a fiber installation made, it may be unusable after the work and it will be necessary to do an installation from scratch. Take advantage of this situation to decide where you want to install the router and prepare the channeling thoroughly so that there are no unforeseen events.

But if what you are going to do is a small job and you decide to change your router, you will have to call the operator to request a relocation of equipment. This type of request involves an additional cost, but you will not be able to do it on your own because you will need special tools to work with the fiber optic cable, such as the GPON meter, a fiber optic stripper, a cutter and a fusioner.

In the case of changing rooms, it is not recommended that you do it yourself. Moving it to another room in the house will involve many more risks. Bending the cable to avoid corners of the room or house or coiling it if it is too long is something you should never do. Knots or kinks in the fiber cable will cause it to not work as it should and this is something the technician will always warn you about. So in this case, It is best that you call your operator and consult Yes, you can change the router's location, but do not do it yourself if you do not have the necessary tools or knowledge required to do so.

And if the technician comes, can he put it where I want?

Just because the technician comes does not mean that you can place the router wherever you want in your house. It will not always be possible. As far as possible They will recommend where to place it or they will help you do it in the room where you are going to need it, but keep in mind that it will not always be possible and that it will depend on the installation, the layout of the house or the possibilities there are to get the cable to the corresponding place. Even if you want it to be at a certain point and the technician agrees to it, it will not always be feasible…

What if you want it in a room but it is impossible for it to be there?

There are other solutions that will generally be proposed to you, such as placing PLC devices that allow us to bring the connection to other rooms or use a WiFi amplifier which allows us to extend coverage to other points of the house without having to change the entire installation. Generally, it can be installed by the technician you have called to move the router and we will have to pay an amount to have this device on loan from the operator. Or, you buy it independently and take charge of its installation and operation. Both solutions will help you have Internet in other rooms without the need to change the router.