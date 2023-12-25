Telephone companies have a bad habit of raise the price of your rates annually, although they are usually kind enough to send us an email or SMS notifying us about the happy increase. At first, you may believe that this increase could be an error or that it really is a general increase for all users. But, can we as customers do something about this situation and prevent it from happening?

In Spain, the mobile phone market has a lot of competition. In fact, today there are more than 40 mobile companies operating in our country and that is truly outrageous. Of course, many of them correspond to the so-called MVNOs (Virtual Mobile Operators) that get coverage through large operators, such as Telefónica, Orange, Vodafone and MásMóvil. But to stay alive in this telephone conglomerate It is important to stand out with very reasonable and affordable prices. in order to increase the client portfolio.

But they can't always maintain those prices, either because spending on infrastructure improvements in the fiber and mobile coverage network, as may be the case of Telefónica or Orange, or by the price rise in relation to the CPI (Consumer Price Index), such as the current situation of Vodafone. And this brings with it a series of consequences that can harm the company itself and the consumer. Therefore, as a customer, you should carry out a series of checks to see what can be done about it.

Check that it is not an error

It is important check your fiber and mobile bill monthly to see if you have been properly charged the amount that the company promised you or if it is some mismatch in the promotion that they have given you for being a customer and that offer has just ended and you have not realized it. Therefore, you should not wait a certain amount of time to claim it, but rather do so as soon as possible, even on the same day that the invoice for that month was issued.

It is also essential to verify that the notification that the company sends you about the rate increase is real or if it is a fraud that is circulating on the network. Unfortunately, nowadays it is very common for you to be a victim of a cyber attack, so you have to take extreme precautions to make sure that you are actually being scammed. To do this, you can always consult customer service to see if this information is true.

Normally, Price increases are usually notified months in advance through an official statement if this increase is going to occur the following year, since this process occurs gradually and gradually. Without going any further, Telefónica and Vodafone announce their price increases to their customers through emails a few months in advance, so it is not usually a sudden increase.

What are the options?

One of the easiest ways to avoid facing the costs of the new fare prices is go to another company. Recently, we can find countless operators that offer very affordable prices with the same conditions or even better. However, we also have to deal with the problem that quality is paid for, and if we move to companies that require the service of others we have to know that we may have coverage problems or less productive customer service.

But if we decide to stay with the same company, we have the option of saving a little more money going down to a cheaper Internet and mobile rate, unless you have a contracted permanence that prevents you from doing so. Although normally any operator allows you to change rates without any problem.

Can we appeal and reach an agreement with the operator?

We have the possibility of calling customer service and having them tell us what was the cause of the price increase. In that case, we can consider whether to go ahead and negotiate the price of the rate. Therefore, what is usually done is to talk directly to the leave department and provoke them into leaving the company.

In most cases this is not usually effective, so we have no choice but to change to another company and wait for them to make us a counteroffer. This is the only way to be able to reduce the price of our rate and have our conditions equaled or improved, to finally accept them if we see it as feasible.