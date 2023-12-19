Bizum has become, for many, the most common means of carrying out all types of transfers and even payments in stores. In fact, in the case of payments in the State Lottery and Betting Administrations, it is one of the payment methods that are compatible to purchase tickets or participate in any other of the draws that said organization contemplates. But what happens when it comes to receiving the award? Is this also an accepted payment method?

Up to 2000 euros

Indeed, we will be able to collect the money through Bizum in the event that we are winners of the Christmas Lottery. But, to do this, it is necessary that we meet one main characteristic: the amount awarded must not be greater than 2000 euros. In order to carry out the collection process, the steps to follow are very simple.

Once we are sure that our number has been one of the winning ones, we must go to the relevant administration with our mobile phone and the tenth in question. Once there, we have to open our banking application and go to the Bizum options offered by the entity we work with in question. In most cases, it is a service that is quite visible, so we will not have problems finding it. Once we are in the Bizum service, we must find the option that will appear as “QR Bizum”.

Once our QR code has been generated, we must show it to the staff along with the winning ticket. Once the prize is confirmed, the only thing the administration staff will have to do is scan the QR code to access all the data that is necessary to make the transfer.

Since we will not be paying any amount, we should only receive the payment, we should not accept anything. The money will be reflected in our checking account in a matter of seconds. Without having to perform any intermediate steps.

The banking entity

Currently, the banking entities that allow the use of this service are the following: Caixabank, BBVA, Sabadell, Unicaja, Santander, Cajamar, Abanca, Ibercaja, Bankinter and Caja Sur. Therefore, if we belong to any other, we must go through traditional means to receive the amount earned. Furthermore, if the amount is higher than the previously mentioned, 2000 euros, we must also follow traditional methods. Since we will not be able to receive the prize through this means.

Finally, it is worth noting that lottery tickets can be purchased, both physically and online, until December 21. Both methods have the same validity, so we will not have problems when purchasing the tickets in question. However, it is important that if we opt for the digital channel, we make the purchase through the State Lottery and Betting website or through those administrations that have the online sales channel enabled. . We must trust only official websites, avoiding suspicious promotions to avoid falling into any type of cyber scam.