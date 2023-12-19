Much has been said about Flipper Zero, nicknamed the “Tamagotchi for hackers”, but questions still arise about its capabilities (which grow every day). This seemingly harmless little device is actually a multifaceted tool in the field of digital security.

Flipper Zero, more than a simple gadget, allows you to emulate cards, scan hotel cards and the like, it has caused problems in schools, gas stations, cafes and even pirates sex toys. Its compact size hides an arsenal of digital capabilities.

The digital dolphin that evolves as you interact with digital systems is becoming more powerful. (So ​​much so that Apple has already stopped it on its devices) But not everything is a game in the universe of Flipper Zero. The device has generated an intense debate, raising passions and criticism alike.

On the one hand, its easy access and versatility make it a coveted tool. On the other hand, this same accessibility worries about the potential facilitation of illicit acts, to the point that Amazon has ceased its sales and several countries have confiscated its shipments. However, there is a recurring doubt. Can Flipper Zero hack WiFi networks? Depends.

Could Flipper Zero hack a WiFi network?

Yes, it could, although it requires certain modifications. To attack WiFi networks, an additional WiFi development board is requiredspecific firmware updates and a deep understanding of how wireless networks work.

Flipper Zero modifications are common, and its large Discord community always proves it with hundreds of projects. In this sense, for example, it can now be used like Game Boy cartridges, loading and saving the game.

In this sense, the National Cybersecurity Institute of Spain (INCIBE) has warned about, beyond the pranks, its ability to manipulate devices to the point of violating privacy. Its possibilities are vast and its contribution to cybersecurity, but so are the risks, especially in devices with Bluetooth.

Nevertheless, Flipper Zero can open a new horizon in the world of cybersecurity. It may not be a direct hacking tool for WiFi networks, but its versatility and potential for learning about digital security are undeniable. The dilemma lies in how this powerful tool is handled, an issue that remains relevant in the debate on ethics and technology.