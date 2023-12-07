As usual in the program, Marron has surprised us again with his section. Apart from risky experiments, the collaborator always likes to give us some curious information.

On this occasion, and after telling us about the traffic mirrors, Marron has decided to try to vacuum up a set of burning straw with a large leaf vacuum cleaner.

It is a vacuum cleaner powered by a 14 HP gasoline engine with battery start, and a turbine almost half a meter in diameter with six blades, capable of moving a large flow of air.

These devices are designed to be attached to a dump truck and be able to vacuum leaves for maintenance work in large areas of roads and parks.

Burning straw has been sucked from the end of the five-meter hose into the turbine grate. By dispersing in the air, contact with oxygen has been facilitated, and the embers have burned, emitting red flashes.