Suara.com – Electric vehicle (EV) technology provides the flexibility of various energy sources that are free from fuel oil (BBM) to become the driving force for vehicles. These include using pure electric resources or Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), and also open technologies such as hydrogen cells or hydrogen fuel which can be packaged in the form of hydrogen cells.

Quoted from the Antara news agency, Sebelas Maret University (UNS) Surakarta is developing hydrogen as part of vehicle fuel. Not in capacity as fuel, but minimizing fuel consumption with the presence of hydrogen from water. This discovery certainly supports green energy.

Prof. Pranoto, Head of the UNS Environmental Science Doctoral Study Program in Solo, Central Java, on Wednesday (13/12/2023) revealed that this development was part of community service, and the signing of the MoU or memorandum of understanding was carried out last week.

Hydrogenyzr tool developed through research by UNS in Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (13/12/2023) (ANTARA/HO-UNS Documentation)

“At the same time, we discussed and shared, followed by installing a hydrogen generator on a car with a hybrid system,” he explained while mentioning the name of this electric power producing device.

The hydrogenyzr device is a hydrogen reactor as well as an alternative technology to overcome the problem of excessive fuel consumption.

“This tool can save fuel consumption in combustion motor vehicles by producing hydrogen from water. Then the tool is connected to the car engine,” he explained in more detail.

The advantage is that after installing the hydrogen generator, the sound of the vehicle engine becomes smoother. Apart from that, he said, vehicle vibrations are also reduced and smoke tends to decrease.

“Even if you check the car exhaust, it feels damp, the effect of water vapor. The fuel used tends to be less and it saves fuel,” he said.

Prof Pranoto hopes that in the future this research development can continue to be improved, especially the use of hydrogen fuel.

“Considering that the development of hydrogen as a fuel in Indonesia is still very minimal, we at UNS are collaborating with several campuses, including Telkom University and RUDN University, Russia,” he added.

The hope is that the development of this research will be able to bring UNS into a more advanced campus and support green energy which is currently being developed by the Indonesian government.