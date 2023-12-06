After 18 years in the company, Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Campari Group, informed the board of directors of his decision to retire, to pursue his passions, starting from the Shareholders’ Meeting on 11 April 2024. Bob was CEO for the last 16 years. Matteo Fantacchiotti appointed Deputy CEO with immediate effect.

”During this period – it is underlined in a note – Bob’s contribution to Campari has been unparalleled, having grown the company approximately 3 times in terms of net sales and profitability, thanks to a combination of organic and external growth , with 27 acquisitions since 2007, for a total investment of 3 billion euros. Over the years, Bob has built a strong, cohesive and highly motivated leadership team of top executives from leading CPG companies with deep industry experience, strategic acumen and strong operational expertise.”

”Together, they have established a highly successful brand building strategy, focused on high-margin priority global brands and key regional brands. Thanks to Bob’s long-term vision, key brands have been successfully developed in the aperitif category, such as Aperol, which has increased net sales 12 times since 2007, becoming the Group’s most important brand; Campari was relaunched with great success, and is today among the most appreciated and consumed brands in the world, with the Negroni cocktail. In the key category of premium tequila, Espolòn has become one of the largest and fastest growing brands in the United States. Furthermore, under Bob’s leadership, the Group’s international presence has grown from 6 to 25 distribution networks in the last 16 years, covering 93% of sales, and from 9 to 23 manufacturing facilities worldwide. Under Bob’s leadership, the Group has successfully designed and implemented a scalable model of systems and processes, thanks to which it is now ready to pursue and integrate new M&A opportunities. Since May 2007, the market capitalization has increased more than 6 times to today reach 13.8 billion euros, generating exceptional value for shareholders, with an annualized TSR (Total Shareholder Return) of 13%.

”Leading Campari Group – says Bob Kunze-Concewitz – has been an honor, the most exciting professional journey of my career. We have achieved extraordinary results, of which I am extremely proud, but none of these would have been possible without the extraordinary contribution, passion and commitment of all Camparistas around the world. I am grateful for the trust and support I have always received from the management team and the Board of Directors, especially the President. We have worked closely with the President and the Board to carefully prepare for this moment, as foreseen by the company’s corporate governance, allowing for a smooth, orderly and gradual transition. I have said many times that this company is made up of brands and people: we now have a portfolio made up of some of the most admired brands in the spirits sector, curated by an extraordinary group of professionals around the world”.

”The excellent health of our brands and our solid organization allow me to retire to dedicate myself to my family and cultivate my passions. I am very happy to pass the baton to Matteo, a top manager who I personally recruited and who has already contributed significantly to Campari, thanks to his leadership skills and deep experience in the spirits sector, particularly in the super premium segment. I am sure that Matteo, a true Camparista capable of passionately leading multi-faceted teams and achieving excellent results, will continue to build our company, consistently with our long-term vision, allowing Campari Group to continue on its path of accelerated growth” .

Matteo Fantacchiotti new CEO

In accordance with the Group’s succession planning process, the Board of Directors, having heard the opinion of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, has selected Matteo Fantacchiotti, Managing Director Business Unit Asia-Pacific, as the new CEO. To ensure a smooth, orderly and gradual handover, Matteo has been appointed Deputy CEO with immediate effect. Upon retirement, Bob is expected to become a non-executive director of the Company; in this regard, the board will propose to the next Shareholders’ Meeting on 11 April 2024 to appoint Bob Kunze-Concewitz as a non-executive director.

In accordance with the compensation policy, after retirement Bob will be entitled to receive the last mile incentive bonus as detailed in the compensation report. The outline of the objectives of the last mile incentive assumes the closure of the 2023 fiscal year and the achievement of the objectives will be verified by the Remuneration and Appointments Committee and approved by the non-executive members of the Board of Directors.

To date, Bob Kunze-Concewitz holds 500,170 Campari ordinary shares.

The newly appointed Deputy CEO Matteo Fantacchiotti is Managing Director Business Unit Asia Pacific. Under his leadership, this strategic region has successfully developed by strengthening the Group’s route-to-market in Asia, through the internalization of direct distribution in key markets such as South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and India, in combined with the creation of a strong regional hub in Singapore, as well as a focus on the portfolio of premium and ultra-premium brands, targeting high net worth individuals across the region.

After graduating in Economics and Commerce, Matteo began his career in the cosmetics sector. He then spent more than 20 years in the beverage industry at Nestlé Waters, Diageo, where he held key roles in the development of the Global Luxury Division, and Carlsberg Group in various management positions with increasing responsibilities ranging from managing markets to leading global businesses of sales and marketing, opening new business units and launching new activities in both emerging and developed markets across all geographies.

Pursuant to the regulations and the Company’s Articles of Association, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 11 April 2024 the appointment of Matteo Fantacchiotti as the new Executive Director, who will join the other two Executive Directors Paolo Marchesini (Chief Financial and Operating Officer ) and Fabio Di Fede (General Counsel and Business Development Officer). Matteo’s designation as CEO of Campari Group will subsequently be decided by the Board of Directors.

Matteo Fantacchiotti, Deputy CEO: ”I am honored and proud of the appointment. Bob leaves Campari Group in a phenomenal position. The extraordinary results achieved by the Group under Bob’s visionary leadership are a source of inspiration for me to continue this journey, leveraging our proven growth strategy, in continuity with the past, combining a strong brand building activity with acquisitions aimed at generating worth. Campari Group is today a very solid organization, built on global infrastructure, very strong brands and talented Camparistas. I look forward to continuing to work with the Campari Group management team, who I will have the privilege of leading and with whom we will take our company to the next phase of its accelerated growth journey.”

Luca Garavoglia, President of the Group since 1994 and representative of the majority shareholders through Lagfin SCA, Société en Commandite par Actions underlines: ”On behalf of the Board of Directors and personally, I would like to thank Bob for the extraordinary work carried out in Campari Group. During his tenure, Bob led our company to extraordinary results, making Campari Group a global gem in the spirits industry. His great passion and dedication have also been instrumental in creating a uniquely talented global team of Camparistas, and he leaves the Group in an ideal position to seize future growth opportunities. In this transition, planned for some time, together with the Board of Directors, I am pleased to see the passing of the baton to Matteo, a leader with great experience in the spirits sector, who will be able to continue the path undertaken by Campari, in continuity with our strategy of growth”.