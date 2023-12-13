

It is estimated that tens of thousands of adults do not know that they are a donor child. Their origins have always been kept secret, advice that was given to prospective parents from fertility clinics until the 1990s. To ensure that adult donor children still learn about their origins, the FIOM expertise center has started the campaign 'While it is still possible'. In order to motivate parents to talk to their donor child. “It's better to explain to your child now why that choice was made and that you did it with full conviction.”