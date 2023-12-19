Suara.com – Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo's wife, Siti Atikoh, continues her political safari to Tulungagung Regency, East Java. In Tulungagung he visited Ngemplak Market, one of the traditional markets and greeted traders and buyers while looking at the prices of basic necessities.

Coming in a group with the campaign team of the presidential-vice presidential candidate Ganjar-Mahfud, Atikoh immediately visited dozens of traders' stalls and had time to buy basic necessities and then distribute them to the local community.

“I was monitoring prices in the market earlier, especially prices of basic necessities,” said Atikoh to media crew, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

He then compared the prices of several commodities compared to other regions, which according to him there were differences.

However, the price differences vary, some are lower and some are higher.

“Garlic here is IDR 35 thousand per kilogram, elsewhere IDR 32 thousand, but shallots and large red chilies are lower,” he said.

One kilogram of large red chili in Tulungagung is around IDR 70 thousand, whereas in other places it reaches IDR 90 thousand.

According to Atikoh, this blusukan was a response to housewives' complaints about the increase in prices of a number of kitchen items.

Because the increase in prices of spices and basic necessities affects expenditure and prices of other goods. “The hope is that in the future the price will be stable,” hoped Atikoh.

After leaving Ngemplak Market, Atikoh then went to the Al-Badru Alaina Islamic Boarding School, Ngantru, Tulungagung to continue his political safari.

After leaving Tulungagung, Atikoh Ganjar Pranowo continued his political safari trip to Pasuruan City/Regency. (Between)