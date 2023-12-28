In April 2022 Dell announced the creation of a new type of DDR5 memory module called CAMM that came with good and bad news. The good thing is that there is an option to change it and thus expand that section. The bad thing is that the only one who could change those modules was Dell.

This technology was limited by a patent and that prevented other manufacturers from being able to use it, but the JEDEC organization, which defines standards in this area, has ended up developing CAMM2a universal standard that other manufacturers can already take advantage of.

Laptops have been taking advantage of the SO-DIMM memory module format that was standardized in 1997 for nearly 25 years, but with CAMM2 important improvements are coming for this type of modules, namely:

The modules are up to 57% thinner than SO-DIMMs, which saves space. With this format it is possible to overcome the 6,400 MHz barrier of DDR5 SO-DIMM memories, which will increase data transfer rates These modules can be up to 128 GB each, double that of DDR5 SO-DIMMs. With CAMM2 you can take advantage of a dual-channel configuration without having to use two modules: just one is enough to double the bandwidth. effective. These modules are not soldered to the motherboard as is common in many laptops: they are soldered to a small independent module, which makes replacement or expansion easier.

As noted in Ars Technica, the standard includes both designs for DDR5 and LPDDR5/5X modules. The former are aimed at more ambitious laptops, while the latter is suitable for a wider range of laptops and even servers.

Both feature the same connector but different pin configurations, so DDR5 CAMM2 modules cannot be mistakenly or confusedly inserted into an LPDDR5/5X connector, for example. Furthermore, they highlight, with CAMM2 it will be possible to have LPDDR5X memory without soldering itsomething that was impossible to date with SO-DIMM modules.

Samsung officials have already announced their plans to offer 7.5 Gbps LPDDR CAMM modules that they hope to market in 2024, while Micron is also developing this type of modules with speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps and up to 192 GB per module at end of 2026.

All of these advantages therefore allow us to expand the important section of RAM memory, which gives us the capacity to run more processes simultaneously in the system, including those that are especially intensive in the use of this resource, such as the browsers themselves. The standard is therefore especially promising, although undoubtedly It will take years to completely replace SO-DIMM modules… if he manages to do it.

In Xataka | 8 GB of RAM is not enough. Not even with Apple Silicon