The very last copy of the Chevrolet Camaro has been produced.

The king is dead, long live the king? The curtain has once again fallen on an icon of the American car market: the Chevrolet Camaro. The muscle car was launched in 1967, but was closed in 2002 due to disappointing sales.

In the years that followed, rumors arose about reviving the iconic model. That eventually happened. Everyone remembers the Transformers movies with the Camaro SS Bumblebee. Because in 2010 the Camaro saw the light again. We are now 13 years later and once again the existence of cars has come to an end.

Camaro production ends

Last week, the very last example of the Chevrolet Camaro rolled off the production line at the Michigan factory. It was a manual ZL1 1LE. Photos of the final car have not (yet) been released. But I can imagine that employees shed a tear or two in the factory.

After thirteen years it is over for the sixth generation Camaro. The question remains whether Chevrolet will leave the model alone. The Camaro is such an icon and a very well-known name in the United States. There is a good chance that a seventh generation will eventually come, whether or not fully electric.

Chevrolet announced in March this year that production of the Camaro would stop. This was followed by the introduction of the Collector's Edition. A limited edition car, of which only 350 units were produced and sold.

Here in the Netherlands we will not really notice the lack of the Chevrolet Camaro. Except for a few stray specimens, it is a rare sight. You sometimes see an old or a 2010 Camaro SS driving around, but that's about it. Goodbye Camaro. Your V8 roar will be missed.

