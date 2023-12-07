Angelo Valente, former kickboxing world champion, who coaches the AC Milan star in the ring, speaks: “Francesco is humble, determined, aware of his qualities. He has balance and coordination: the overhead kick against PSG was born like this”

Michele Antonelli

6 December 2023 (change at 4.37pm) – MILAN

Looking at a San Siro in delirium for a record-breaking fifteen-year-old, the step back is to the first day in the gym. “He is a boy who doesn’t speak much, he arrived without even introducing himself. Then a pizza chef friend of mine said to me: ‘Do you know that he plays for Milan? It seems like he’s a promise'”. Angelo Valente, four-time kickboxing world champion, starts talking about Francesco Camarda like this. “He came to me to start boxing, he has great talent there too.”

What did you think when you saw his debut?

“It was quite an emotion, Francesco is a very good boy. Humble, determined, aware of his qualities. I knew that sooner or later the moment would come, but I didn’t think so soon.”

“Certainly his family, they have always helped him keep his feet on the ground and do things in a certain way. In recent years I have met his father Manuel, a splendid person and a role model. I train many kids, I often seeing parents exalted when they talk about their children. For him it’s the opposite, at that age it’s fundamental.”

He coaches many young footballers, but not only that.

“Over the years I have worked with various champions, such as Vieri and Maldini. I saw Paolo a few days ago, we also spoke about Francesco and he had nice words. And then I coach Angelo Carbone, director of Milan’s youth sector until last season. He was was clear: ‘Camarda is the strongest in Italy in 2008’. I only watch football at the weekend, but this sentence struck me.”

Do you remember your first gym workout?

“He didn’t come there to say ‘I play for Milan’, as perhaps many others do. He got to work, started with pre-boxing and I noticed the qualities of balance and coordination, despite his considerable height (today 1 meter 84, ed. ). I saw the goal scored with an overhead kick against PSG, in the Youth League. Something like this also comes out due to these qualities, which are often innate.”

What impressed you most?

“The funny thing is that he came to the gym especially during the breaks of the season. Maybe in the summer, or during the Christmas period. And he trained at 7 in the morning, to fit in with his football commitments. He boxed with me, but every now and then I also made him work with his legs to take advantage of the height. Now I haven’t seen him for a while, the things to do have become more important and a few months ago he had a small hand injury.”

He told his father, jokingly, that he could have been a boxer…

“Already in the 20 minutes of warm-up, by jumping rope, he made it clear that he had an edge. Boxing is complicated from a technical point of view and brings together many elements, it doesn’t just mean throwing punches. He has a nice explosive punch thanks to powerful legs, but in the ring it’s the head that makes the difference. The awareness of one’s abilities.”

In reference to Camarda, it was a concept expressed several times by Pioli and his teammates.

“Because he is a serious boy, you don’t arrive in Serie A by chance. Let alone at 15 years old. Francesco jokes in his free moments, but in the hour of training he is fully concentrated. He is able to give more, from that point of view, than an amateur boxer. And he has the fighting spirit of boxing, which helps him in football and in general in everyday life. Many people need to build him up, he has it. Then, obviously, he will need his time to grow and he will make mistakes like everyone else. It’s normal.”

