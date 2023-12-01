In the text there are portraits, written and drawn, of the champions and legends who have written the history of this sport. “There is football, but above all there is humanity.” These are the words of Renzo Ulivieri in the preface

Football told to kids, in a book that should be distributed in schools. “The art of football”, Ultra Sport publisher, was written by Alessandro Calori and illustrated by Aldo Dolcetti. Calori, former central defender of Pisa, Udinese, Perugia and Brescia, is today a coach waiting on the bench. Aldo Dolcetti, former midfielder of Pisa, Messina, Cesena, today works in Massimiliano Allegri’s technical staff at Juventus. Calori has a passion for writing, he loves to put his impressions of him on paper. Dolcetti is a designer-painter, with several exhibitions under his belt. Together they published this book which, as Renzo Ulivieri, president of AIAC, the Italian football coaches association, says in the preface, contains everything: “There is football, but above all there is humanity”.

The 142 pages are divided into six sections: On the pitch; Other protagonists; Moments; On the bench; Masters of the Game; Football is always the same. We start from the player, defined in all his roles, from the goalkeeper to the attacker. Number one, for example: “The goalkeeper doesn’t wear gloves because they are beautiful, but because they are his best friends.” Or the wings, which “always create expectation and spectacle”. Or again the centre-forward, with a quip: “What bomber are you if you don’t reach double figures?”. There is also an ode to the ball, which, as Diego Maradona said, never gets dirty and never lies: “It is loved and chased by everyone, many love it, many hate it”. This last detail is not secondary: it makes us understand that there are also footballers who are perhaps afraid of the ball because they don’t know how to welcome it between their feet as they should. And victory, an old “witch” already exorcised by Kipling in “If”, “If”, the famous poem: “You have to know how to win – writes Calori -, but you have to learn to forget victory and then look for it again”. A great truth.

And then there are the portraits, written and drawn, of the champions and legends who wrote the history of football, with particular attention to the coaches. Sacchi and his great Milan: “Sacchi left a trail behind him, a trail of new coaches intent on imitating him. But his short, granitic, organized 4-4-2, fielded by many champions who thought like wingmen, remained the only one: the original.” Mazzone, coach of Calori in Perugia and Brescia: “Who forgets his Tuesday meetings? Whoever had the wrong game didn’t spend a good quarter of an hour. His maxims: “In Serie C legs and legs (you have to run). In Serie B legs and head (you have to run then you think). In Serie A, head and legs (you have to think and then run).” Allegri: “A great strategist. Luckily he is still on track: football also needs simplicity, in complexity.” Guardiola and guardilism: “Pep continues to win and innovate”. Spalletti: “Good game, team character, organization and identity”. Ancelotti: “he knows how to manage champions, he knows how to protect them. And he knows how to make himself loved.” Conte: “The hard-nosed perfectionist”. There is also a tribute to Robi Baggio, Calori’s teammate in Brescia: “You recognize the champion immediately and he never says he is one: there is no need, it is understood.”

In his very beautiful drawings, Dolcetti immortalized a series of protagonists: Baggio himself, Buffon Kvaratskhelia, Barella, Vialli and Paolo Rossi who unfortunately are no longer with us, Messi, the referee Orsato, the coaches we mentioned, Sara Gama and Carolina Morace to represent women’s football. A perfect blend of words and images. It’s nice to discover how two former players who are now coaches were able to create a book that is an act of love for football and which is aimed in particular at children and young people. “Words, colour, sensations: football is all of this”, writes Matteo Marani in the afterword. The art of football.

