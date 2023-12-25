Lately there have been a large number of scams through phone calls, and even more so in times as important as Christmas, when all kinds of Christmas promotions are offered, which can seriously harm the privacy of users. In this way, cybercriminals pose as our banking entity with the main intention of stealing your credit cards and other sensitive data. But there are several ways to avoid them to ensure that these individuals do not carry out their mission.

During the last months, the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) and the Internet User Security Office (OSI) have detected a series of fraudulent telephone calls known as vishing, where a teleoperator impersonates a bank to obtain your data and your money. For this reason, these organizations warn that these practices are increasingly common and we must be aware of this, because it can happen to us at any time.

The way these scammers act is very particular, since in many cases they impersonate the identity of banking entities through calls in which the supposed telephone agent invites you to provide information or collect actions that can only be done through these interventions. telephones. Luckily, there are a series of recommendations and advice that the cybersecurity organizations suggest to us so that we do not become victims of these illegal activities.

Phone calls that impersonate your bank

Scammers often use a set of social engineering techniques to convince users that the information they are receiving is totally reliable so that they commit practices that will lead them to fall into their networks. In this context, it is possible to deceive the victim by persuading and manipulating him to take control of the situation and achieve his main objective: the loot.

His way of acting is very sophisticated. For it, modify the caller ID to appear to come from the official financial institution, making it easier for the user to pick up the phone without being notified that it is a fraud or spam. Upon establishing contact with the recipient, they begin to engage in a convincing conversation to try to obtain as much confidential information as possible, such as account numbers, passwords, credit card PIN codes, or do their thing to make a bank transfer.

And how do they manage to carry out their misdeeds? Simply, scammers use any type of false assumption as a pretext to gain the victim's uncertainty and directly threaten with bank account suspension if they do not address the demands imposed on them, such as improper charges, suspicious account activities, penalties or legal problems with the entity.

How to avoid this type of fraud?

Both INCIBE and the OSI have put different defense mechanisms on the table to eliminate the practice of vishing.

First of all, it is important for people to be skeptical of these types of phone calls that request financial or personal information, and even more so if you do not expect them. You don't have to accept them at all and, if that's the case, you must hang up immediately so as not to continue having a bad time or block the call.

Therefore, it is necessary to contact your entity to verify the identity of the interlocutor or go to a physical office to check. But if you want, you can enter this link shared by INCIBE to inform you of the risks posed by these vishing campaigns.

Finally, you should know that any company or service is susceptible to being impersonated. It not only happens in banks, but also in the field of telecommunications, insurance companies, etc. Therefore, No official company is going to call you to ask for personal information.. You have to apply common sense and ignore these calls and verify information to avoid becoming a scam victim at all costs.