loading…

Calling the situation in the Gaza Strip apocalyptic, the UN Human Rights Chief stated that the facts prove that Israel is targeting civilians. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – In an interview with France 24, the UN High Commissioner for human rights expressed deep concern regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and described the situation as “apocalyptic.”

Volker Turk condemned the gross violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip, pointing to Israel’s blockade of the territory and the use of explosives in densely populated areas.

When asked whether Israel deliberately targeted civilians in the Gaza Strip, Turk said “the facts prove it”.

“If there are more than 7,000 children killed, if 70 percent of the victims are women and children, then there are very serious issues that arise from the perspective of whether this is proportionate or not, whether the principle of differentiation has been applied, and whether preventative measures have been taken. or not,” explained the UN human rights chief as quoted by the French news agency, Thursday (7/12/2023).

He said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ decision to invoke Article 99 of the UN charter for the first time since taking office was a way of conveying the urgency of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“We cannot pretend to the world that there is meaningful humanitarian assistance,” he said, adding that the letter was a clarion call to the world to be aware of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Asked about the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in Israel on October 7, Turk said that what Hamas committed was completely unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

He said the growing evidence of sexual violence by Hamas “needs to be investigated” and expressed hope that Israel would accept his proposal to deploy a team to investigate the allegations.