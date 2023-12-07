Suara.com – Chairman of the National Team Expert Council, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (Timnas Amin), Hamdan Zoelva, regrets that the President proposed that the election of the Governor of Jakarta be carried out. He believes that if this is realized it will be a setback for democracy in Indonesia.

According to him, so far the democracy index in Indonesia has progressed from year to year since the reform era. However, setbacks have started to occur since 2019.

“And finally the Jakarta Special Region Law suddenly appeared, the governor was elected, appointed by the president. This really gives a very strong conclusion that democracy has begun to decline in Indonesia,” said Hamdan in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (7/12 /2023).

He also suspects that there is a big scenario behind the arrangement for the Jakarta regional head election. However, he did not specify who deliberately arranged for the decline of democracy to occur in Indonesia, especially Jakarta.

“There is a big scenario behind it that is trying to include this. And I think that is what we have to look for. Whoever has that scenario means he intends to kill democracy in Indonesia,” he said.

In fact, he said this scenario was carried out quietly because not many parties knew. In fact, there are still many legislators in the DPR RI who reject this proposal.

“This means that there is a grand design, which perhaps some members of the DPR are not aware of, why it has suddenly appeared,” he said.

Previously, it was proposed that the Governor of Jakarta be elected by the President after he no longer had the status of Capital City. This is stated in the Draft Law on the Government of the Special Region of Jakarta Province or the DKJ Bill.

This bill has been approved by the DPR RI Legislative Body (Baleg) to be discussed at the next level. In the Plenary Meeting Materials for the Preparation of the Jakarta Special Region Provincial Bill on Monday (4/12), it was proposed that the Governor of DKJ should not be elected by the people.

“The Governor and Deputy Governor are appointed, appointed and dismissed by the President taking into account the DPRD’s suggestions or opinions,” reads the draft DKJ Bill Paragraph (2) Article 10, quoted on Tuesday (5/12).

Then, the terms of office of the governor and deputy governor are still the same as before, namely five years and can serve for two terms.

“The term of office of the Governor and Deputy Governor is 5 (five) years from the date of inauguration and thereafter they can be appointed and reappointed in the same position for only one term of office,” reads article 10 paragraph 2.

This draft bill is still in the form of a proposal and its provisions may change according to discussions at the legislative level.

Regarding yesterday’s Baleg meeting, the majority, aka eight factions, stated that they agreed to carry out the discussion of the DKJ Bill. Meanwhile, only the PKS faction refused.