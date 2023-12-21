loading…

Pope Francis was accused of colluding with evil forces after he called the actions of Israeli troops in Gaza terrorism. Photo/REUTERS

CAPE TOWN – Pope Francis accused of colluding with “evil forces” after the Vatican leader cited the forces' actions Israel in Gaza as an act of terrorism.

The accusations against Pope Francis were leveled by Chief Rabbi of South Africa (South Africa) Warren Goldstein in an opinion video he shared on social media.

“Pope Francis is repeating the sins of Pius XII and secretly colluding with evil forces,” Goldstein said.

“By denying Israel's moral right to fight, by comparing a just war of self-defense with the barbarism of Hamas, you are repeating the sin of Pius Jerusalem Post, Thursday (21/12/2023).

Drawing on historical parallels, Goldstein likened Pope Francis' approach to that of Pope Pius XII during World War II, suggesting that the Pope failed in his duty to protect Christians and Jews from global threats.

“He betrayed his fiduciary duty as leader of the Catholic Church to protect Christians around the world from the same deadly hatred directed against Jews, without realizing that we are in this war together,” he said.

Defending Israel's right to defend itself, Goldstein quoted two American commentators, David Rivkin and Peter Berkovitz, who, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, accused Pope Francis of “primitive pacifism”.

Goldstein underscored that Israel's military involvement is in accordance with the principles of just war, as established by Saint Augustine and the Geneva Conventions.

The leader of the South African Jewish community ignored the fact that Israel's military bombing of Gaza was carried out indiscriminately as criticized by US President Joe Biden.

Goldstein also ignores the fact that the Christian community in Gaza has been the target of Israeli military attacks, in which several churches have been attacked. The latest case is that an Israeli army sniper shot dead a mother and her daughter who were inside a Catholic church in Gaza City on Saturday last week.