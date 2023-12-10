Suara.com – Nikita Mirzani’s daughter Lolly’s relationship with her lover, Vadel Badjideh, often steals the public’s attention. The reason is that even though they are in a long distance relationship, the two of them often show off their affection on social media.

Both Lolly and Vadel did not hesitate to share sleepcall moments accompanied by typical narratives of lovebirds who are in love. The two of them were even caught calling each other affectionately ‘Husband’ and ‘Wife’ as if they were married.

Of course, their actions immediately received attention from the public. Various oblique comments were even addressed to the two teenagers who were being intimate.

Seeing this sneer, Lolly apparently couldn’t stop thinking. Annoyed, he expressed his emotions while live with Vadel Badjideh. According to this teenage teenager, his and his lover’s dating style is still fairly ordinary.

“Is it really wrong if we date like this, the feeling is something worse than we understand or not?” said Lolly annoyed.

However, he suspects that the insults directed at him and Vadel arose because they were both public figures. As a result, their behavior will be more easily highlighted by the public.

“But because we are public figures who are known to people, that’s why we get blasphemed, do you understand? Even though there are those who are even more ridiculous and even more annoying to death than us,” said Lolly.

This teenager who lives in London explained that one of the insults he received was because of the affectionate nickname ‘Husband’ and Wife’ which they made several times on social media.

It seemed like he couldn’t stop thinking because he received insults because of this affectionate call. Likewise, Vadel apparently agrees with his lover.

“For example, if we call husband and wife, that’s how we date,” said Lolly.

Lolly and her lover call each other husband and wife (Instagram/@1aurabd – @vadelbadjideh)

“That’s a joke, or if it’s serious, that’s okay,” Vadel said casually.

Still on the same topic, this young couple suddenly started throwing codes and gossip at each other about marriage.

Unfortunately, instead of getting a defense, Lolly and Vadel again received criticism from netizens. This can be seen in the comments column of AstriSahilla’s Shorts account which re-shared video footage of the lovebirds.

“Never mind Lolly, you’re still a kid, you’re good at talking, you should be at school. Smart at school, not good at talking,” criticized one netizen.

“Hahaha where does the public figure come from? Just using the name of his mother,” said one netizen.

“Who would know you if you weren’t a child from NM. Studying, still small. Still young taking care of husbands, eddah,” added another netizen.

“This is a child whose hallucinations are visible,” said another netizen.