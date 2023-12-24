Suara.com – The interaction between ex-husband and wife Desta and Natasha Rizky at the RANS Sport Party Clash of Celebrity sporting event continues to be in the spotlight.

This started with Natasha Rizky's presence at the event. On the pretext of accompanying her child, Mishka Arrawfa, the mother of three children was willing to be present in the room to support Desta.

In a moment uploaded by the TikTok account @oronaminc.id on Sunday (24/12/2023), Raffi Ahmad, as the host and owner of the event, teased the ex-husband and wife. Raffi asked Natasha Rizky to encourage Desta.

Interestingly, this 30 year old woman did not hesitate to call her ex-husband by their affectionate nickname when they were still married, namely 'Abuy'.

“Cheer up, Buy!” said Natasha Rizky who was greeted with a blushing face.

What is in the spotlight is that Desta himself did not expect to hear that affectionate call again from his ex-wife. From initially bowing his head, the father of three suddenly looked up, confirming what he had heard.

Not wanting to remain salty for too long, aka feeling embarrassed, Desta returned the support with an answer that was no less sweet.

“Thank you, Buy,” answered Desta when Raffi Ahmad held the microphone up to him.

Natasha Rizki and Desta (Instagram/lambe_danu)

This moment immediately attracted many comments from netizens. Many prayed for the former couple to reconcile, but many also commented on Desta's shocked face when Natasha Rizky mentioned her.

“Desta was shocked when he heard 'Cheer up, Buy,'” commented the account @ren***.

“Well, Desta is grinning, I'm grinning too,” said the account @lot***.

“Mr Desta was just shocked,” said the account @sri***.

“Desta salting hahaha,” added the account @use***.

On the other hand, in this sporting event, Desta competed in a singles match against Rezky Aditya. The owner of the real name Deddy Mahendra Desta managed to defeat his opponent and emerge as champion.

For information, Desta and Natasha Rizky married in 2013. The two of them are blessed with three people named Megumi, Miskha, and Miguel.

After almost 10 years of marriage, Desta suddenly filed for divorce from Natasha Rizky. The two officially divorced last June and it is said the reason was due to differences in vision and mission.

However, the relationship between Desta and Natasha Rizky is still good to this day, to the point where they continue to pray for reconciliation.