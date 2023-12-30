Suara.com – The Indonesian national team striker, Dendy Sulistyawan, has recently been in the spotlight because he was accused of being a 'entrusted player' in the Garuda squad.

Even though he was called up by coach Shin Tae-yong to prepare for the 2023 Asian Cup and participate in the Indonesian National Team's training camp (TC) in Turkey, Dendy Sulistyawan's name suddenly became a topic of conversation among Indonesian football fans.

Dendy was heavily criticized because his performance was far from satisfactory in the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 season, but he was still included in the Indonesian National Team squad.

Even though he is often called up to the Garuda squad, many accuse the Bhayangkara FC striker of being just a 'entrusted player', with the Chairman of the National Team Agency (BTN), Sumardji also being the COO of Bhayangkara FC.

Criticism is getting stronger because of his poor statistics compared to Stefano Lilipaly, the Borneo FC striker who is playing well with Borneo FC in Liga 1 this season.

Shin Tae-yong ignored Lilipaly, while Dendy was still called up to the Indonesian national team.

Statistics in League 1

Of the 22 matches he played in BRI Liga 1 this season, a total of 1,759 minutes, Dendy Sulistyawan only scored 1 goal and 3 assists.

Even though he is considered important on Bhayangkara FC's front line, his contribution is clearly insignificant, sparking comparisons with other strikers.

Overall, the 27-year-old striker's appearance in Liga 1 this season has been less than striking and his contribution to the team has been minimal.

Joint Statistics of the Indonesian National Team

Born in Lamongan on October 12 1996, Dendy Sulistyawan is one of Shin Tae-yong's 'favorite' players in the Indonesian National Team in recent times.

He is rarely absent from calls for the Indonesian national team and even though sometimes he doesn't get many playing minutes because Shin prefers Dimas Drajad as a center forward, Dendy still has the trust of the South Korean national team coach at the 2018 World Cup.

Even though he has not recorded a goal or assist in the last three international matches with the Indonesian national team, Shin still gives him the opportunity to prove himself.

Most recently, Dendy managed to score a goal for the Indonesian national team against Turkmenistan on FIFA Matchday, 8 September 2023, helping the Garuda squad win 2-0 at home.

In total, Dendy Sulistyawan has collected 16 caps with the Indonesian National Team with a score of 5 goals.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam