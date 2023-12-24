If you are an Amazon Prime user, don't miss this opportunity.

Until relatively recently we had forgotten, in a certain sense, about battle royale games, and although they still had quite a few active users, the numbers were irremediably dropping, which made them no longer relevant. Even so, in recent months we have seen another boom in this type of video game, with many people going back into Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone, this being precisely the game that interests us today. For those who don't know, we are talking about the free Call of Duty battle royale, which now offers a free bundle to all Amazon Prime users.

This benefit, as you may have imagined, is part of the Amazon Prime Gaming rewards, one of the sections of the renowned Amazon service. From time to time they offer bundles for some games, and it is not the first time we see one for Warzone, although in this case the truth is that it seems quite interesting. Below we leave you with everything it includes:

Big Steppa (hutch operator skin)Represents (ISO 45 SMG weapon blueprint)Beat Drop (final blow)Mint Ride (vehicle skin)Hutch Forever (charm)Love on the East Coast (decal)See your Six (loading screen) )

You can claim this, as you have probably imagined, on the Amazon Prime Gaming website, along with other video games that are available completely free with the service, including Deathloop, one of the best FPS in recent years.

If this type of bundles interests you, we can recommend that From time to time review the rewards of this serviceand in addition to being able to watch high-quality series or movies worth mentioning, with it you can get free video games or even rewards as in this case.

If we focus on Warzone, you should know that From time to time they offer content for it completely free of charge.so if you are a regular player of the same, and you have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you should check it constantly in order to obtain the greatest number of elements for this title.

