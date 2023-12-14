Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (here is our review) features numerous accessibility options that allow players to customize their experience, regardless of mode. Already known options return, such as controller customization, and graphic adjustments such as reducing the motion blur of weapons and the game world. Modern Warfare IIIFurthermore, It also introduces a number of new accessibility options.

Modern Warfare III, in fact, offers a new default setting for accessibility called “Reduced motor stress“, designed to reduce the physical effort required during the game. Once this setting is enabled, you will need to press or hold fewer keys, and sensitivity will be increased. This setting is in addition to the existing default settingswhich include simplified controls, audiovisual support, visual support and motion reduction, making access to the game faster for anyone who needs to resort to accessibility options

Previous article

House Flipper 2 is available today