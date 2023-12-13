The new Call of Duty debuts on a good note in the United States, and is already the second best-selling game of 2023. It surpasses debutants like Super Mario RPG or the new Naruto.

The United States is the main market for the video game industry, so it is a good thermometer to measure the sales of the different games of the year. With the exception of Baldur's Gate 3, practically the big games of 2023 have paraded through the US sales rankings.

As in October, a month governed by Marvel's Spider-Man 2, here we bring you US sales for the month of November.

We could say that there are not many surprises. Number 1 is a new release, but it's a regular on these lists year after year. We are talking about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

According to data collected by Circana (formerly NPD Group)fewer video games have been sold than in November 2022, but the situation is stable, if we compare it with the month of October.

We have the list very warm the 20 best-selling games of November 2023 in the US (via Matt Piscatella). Are you curious? Well now you are going to discover which titles are in the ranking.

Call of Duty regains its crown

First of all, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 imposes its law as a new release. It couldn't enter the October ranking (for logical reasons), but in a few weeks it has become number 1 in sales.

Not only that, but It is already the second best-selling game of 2023 in United States. Only Hogwarts Legacy and its magic can overcome it.

Harry Potter's open world title is just one month away from finishing the year in first position. If confirmed, Hogwarts Legacy will be the best-selling game of 2023 in the United States.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in second position, after reigning in October. It is closely followed by the aforementioned Hogwarts Legacyspurred by sales of the Nintendo Switch version.

Before sharing the top 20, note that Madden NLF 24 holds on in fourth positionwhile Super Mario Bros. Wonder drops from second to fifth place in the ranking.

The other big news among the top 10 is Super Mario RPG Remake, the Nintendo Switch exclusive. The other two newcomers (the new Naruto and the recently released Star Ocean installment) are located at the bottom of the top.

These are the 20 best selling games November in the US:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hogwarts Legacy Madden NFL 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario RPG Remake Mortal Kombat 1 NBA 2K24 EA Sports UFC 5 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Sonic Superstars Star Wars Jedi: Survivor God of War Ragnarok NHL 24 Star Ocean: The Second Story R Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft Just Dance 2024 Edition

Speaking at a general level (so far in 2023), Hogwarts Legacy is number 1, with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 from behind. In third position is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in fourth, and Madden NFL 24 in fifth.

Will Hogwarts Legacy last until December 2023 in the United States? It is very possible, unless Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be an overwhelming success. On the other hand, Alan Wake 2 is a mystery, since it was not released in physical format.