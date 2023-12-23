Activision Blizzard has the perfect Christmas gift for Call of Duty players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can be enjoyed through three main modes

In a time of gifts, and Call of Duty He was not going to be left behind, especially when Modern Warfare 3 has generated so much criticism due to the length of its campaign mode. The saga itself is a giant of the video game industry, having been a brake on the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which was not seen favorably by some organizations that wanted to avoid a monopoly situation if the saga It became exclusive to Xbox.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Now, knowing that Call of Duty will continue to come to PlayStation and with a new installment to enjoy, Amazon Prime Gaming is giving its subscribers a new skin, weapon blueprints and other cosmetic items for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This is one more detail that the service has that gives away seven games this December.

The objects, which They are also available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone, can be redeemed through this link, which leads to an Amazon account that requires linking the subscription account with the Activision account with which the shooter is enjoyed. Once done, the items should appear in either game within the next 24 to 48 hours, if not immediately. The gift can be redeemed until January 25being composed of the following contents:

Big Steppa – Hutch Operator SkinRepresents – ISO 45 Weapons Blueprint SMGBeat Drop – Final BlowMint Ride – Vehicle SkinHutch Forever – CharmEast Coast Love – DecalSee Your Six – Loading Screen

The next rumored Call of Duty

Although Modern Warfare 3 has just been released, rumors about the next installments of the saga do not stop happening. Without going any further, this week there was talk of the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, while the 2025 game would be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2. Of course, if the standard deadlines are followed, It won't be until summer when the next title is officially announced. of a saga that is now in the hands of Microsoft.

