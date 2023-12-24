Magic has surpassed war.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has not been enough to surpass the best-selling game of the year.

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most important in our medium, not only because it brought more people closer to video games, but because it offered an unparalleled experience in the FPS genre. It may not be held in such esteem today, especially due to certain decisions by Activision, but it has really offered a lot to the industry, while at the same time it has managed to dazzle quite a few users, something that can be seen reflected every year in sales figures, usually ranking among the first. Today Let's talk specifically about sales in the United Statesand COD had been number 1 for many years, but now it has lost that throne.

We have been able to find out this thanks to a report offered by GamesIndustry.biz, in which we are informed of the best-selling games in different countries, including the United States. In this case the throne has been taken by Hogwarts Legacy, something that is not very surprising considering the IP to which it belongs. Of course, the latest installment of COD appears in second place, although to give you a more complete look Below we leave you the top 10.

Hogwarts LegacyCall of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomMarvel’s Spider-Man 2Madden NFL 24Diablo 4Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIStar Wars Jedi: SurvivorMortal Kombat 1Starfield

In this specific case, a series of notes must be made, and that is: Nintendo does not offer digital sales dataso in this case The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could rise some places if these details were offered, even being able to unseat Call of Duty from second place on the list.

The United Kingdom remains on the same line

This report also offers sales data in the United Kingdom, and remains along the same lines, with Hogwarts Legacy being the best-selling game of the yearwhile Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III moves to eighth place.

Of course, this is also indicative that It hasn't been a good year for this franchise.with a main launch that has been widely criticized by users due to various aspects, especially related to the campaign and its similarity to the previous installment.

