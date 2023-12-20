The most futuristic Call of Duty is back. Or at least that's what the latest rumors claim, which point to the development of a new installment of the futuristic Call of Duty set in the year 2030. Is that the Call of Duty you want?

Call of Duty returns to the future

And new black ops It's in the oven (yes, another one). This is what they say in Insider Gaming, a medium that usually gets very accurate exclusives in everything related to the Call of Duty saga, and which on this occasion has been able to share details of the launch that the franchise will make in 2025.

According to the information, Call of Duty 2025 is currently being developed and will be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Although this installment was located in the year 2025, the new edition will take us five years later, in a semi-futuristic 2030 where we will again see some of the protagonists of the previous edition. The plot and location of the story will remain to be known, but what is clear is that we will see many drones and military technology. And by semi-futuristic, we basically mean a future that seems rather present, and that is that when this new Black Ops is launched, there will only be 5 years left to reach the date that the game proposes in its history. Yes, 2030 is just around the corner.

It is also specified that Black Ops 2 multiplayer maps will arrive remastered to this new delivery, butor new maps will also be included to avoid that taste of rehash that has been experienced with the multiplayer of Modern Warfare 3. In defense of Sledgehammer, it must be said that they only had 16 months to make the game with its campaign, which is why they have fallen so short in so many aspects.

Black Ops for everyone

It must be remembered that the launch that Call of Duty has planned for 2024 will also be a Black Ops, however, because it will be set in the Gulf War (1980s), it does not look like the next launch will be too connected. Nor do the sources close to the project seem to indicate this, who assure that Call of Duty 2025 (codenamed Saturn) will be a completely new game.

The futuristic setting of Call of Duty has equal parts defenders and detractors. The weapons and mechanics may not have been liked as much as the more classic installments, but we must not forget that Black Ops 2 is one of the best-selling games in the saga, so it makes a lot of sense for Activision to try again to see if They manage to find the magic formula once again.

These intentions have lately become a necessity, since the latest Modern Warfare has failed to meet the expectations expected of it. With an extremely short campaign and a multiplayer with an air of remastered DLC, the latest Call of Duty has lost steam compared to previous releases, and Activision is eager to solve the matter as soon as possible. And it seems that Black Ops will be the solution.

