The future of Call of Duty is already being seen. A new report reveals that 2025's Call of Duty will be a sequel to Black Ops 2. On the other hand, Modern Warfare 4 has already begun development.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It has been a good mistake for Activision and it seems that the company would be looking to once again attract the attention of players by relating the 2025 game to one of the most beloved installments of the saga.

A new report from Insider Gaming claims that Call of Duty 2025 will be a sequel to Black Ops 2. This project under the code name “Saturn” will propose a return to the future for the players of the saga, to a more or less near future.

The future of Call of Duty in the hands of the renown of Black Ops 2

The report indicates that the game will be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, set around the year 2030, five years after the events of the original game. Fans can expect the return of some well-known characters from this sub-saga.

Furthermore, it has been pointed out that the remastered Black Ops 2 maps will come to the game, although the plans Activision They could have changed with the intention of adding new maps to those remasters given the negative response from fans with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

As for some of the new features that this game would incorporate, there is talk of a return of the classic “choose 10' to create a class, the shootout game mode and a return to the most classic zombies in rounds after this year's MWZ.

On the other hand, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 would have already started its development. Do you know anything? Not too much, but it was clear that this game was going to happen given the end of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's criticized campaign.

On the other hand, if you want to continue discovering secrets of the zombies mode of the recent release, do not hesitate to take a look at the easter egg with our step-by-step guide to unlock the “You can pet the dog” trophy and get a unique reward.

We hope we have helped you. You can always take a look at other guides such as how to get Armory unlocks faster in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 or how to get the “Stopper” trophy within the campaign.

Other interesting articles:

Christmas has arrived in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: zombie Santa Claus, snowballs as weapons, and much more

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

November 10, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more