A role that has transformed in recent years, pushing the playmakers back and leaving them to dictate the pace. Andrea traced the furrow, then…
He is a number ten, he thinks forward (in the field, in time) like a number ten does, he moves the ball as if it were a natural, obvious exercise: as a number ten (he also takes penalties as he once did – almost always – only the number ten). And he plays in front of the defense, and behind the half-wingers, the wingers, the forwards: where a number ten plays today. Hakan Calhanoglu is the reassuring confirmation that a number ten is always useful, he is the identity document of a dream that cannot be eradicated or canceled from the football pitch, he is the certificate of resistance of the imaginary child or adult but necessary and happy with ball game.
